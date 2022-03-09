Requiem of the Rose King Spinoff Manga to Have 2 Volumes

Spinoff manga depicting everyday life, untold stories, Margaret of Anjou's past launched on March 4

Author Aya Kanno stated in an interview published last Friday in the April issue of Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine that the new spinoff manga for her Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga will be two volumes long. She added that the manga will contain stories about everyday life in the setting, as well as the past of Margaret of Anjou.

The spinoff manga also launched in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine on the same day. The spinoff depicts stories that were not covered in the manga's main story.

Requiem of the Rose King 's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and ended it on January 6.

A novel adaptation by Yō Makusu shipped on December 15.

Kineko Abekawa launched a spinoff manga titled King of Idol Bara-Ō no Gakuen (King of Idol Rose King Academy) in Monthly Princess in January 2021.

The manga is inspiring an ongoing television anime which premiered on January 9. The anime was previously slated to premiere in fall 2021, but the production committee announced a delay in July. Funimation is streaming the anime in Japanese and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run.

Source: Da Vinci April issue