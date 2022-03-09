Revue Starlight: Blue Glitter Manga Ends in April

The April issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine revealed on Tuesday that the Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE Aoarashi Blue Glitter manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 8.

Tsubaki Ayasugi launched the manga adaptation of the Revue Starlight franchise 's stage play of the same title in Monthly Bushiroad in April 2021. Bushiroad shipped the manga's first compiled book volume on February 8. The labeling of the volume implies that the manga will only have two volumes.

The play was scheduled to run in Tokyo from December 18-27, 2020, but the runs on December 18-20 were canceled after someone involved in the show tested positive for COVID-19. The third main play in the franchise , Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE #3 Growth , was scheduled for summer 2020 but instead opened in July-August 2021. The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight -The LIVE Edel- Delight stage play ran from February 18-27 earlier this year. Like Aoarashi Blue Glitter , the Edel-Delight is not a main stage play, but featured characters from the mobile game.

Ayasugi previously drew Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight Show Must Go On , an adaptation of the first stage play, in Monthly Bushiroad starting in 2018. The manga has two volumes. Ayasugi also drew Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE #2 Transition , an adaptation of the second play, in the same magazine starting in 2019. The manga also has two volumes.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub . The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019.

The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened in August 2020. The franchise also spawned an anime film that oepend in June 2021.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019.