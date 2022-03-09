Sony Suspends PlayStation Hardware/Software Sales in Russia

Sony revealed in a statement to IGN published on Wednesday that it is suspending all PlayStation software and hardware sales in Russia due to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The company is also suspending PlayStation Store operation in Russia and the launch of the Gran Turismo 7 game. Sony Group Corporation announced that it is donating US$2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the international NGO, Save the Children. Sony 's statement reads:

" Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine. We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7 , and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia. To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a US$2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy."

Sony had previously quietly removed its Gran Turismo 7 game from sale in Russia. Sony Pictures halted film releases in Russia.

Sony -owned anime services Wakanim and Crunchyroll are still streaming in Russia.

Nintendo announced this week that it has suspended its online eShop retail service in Russia. The company explained that it put the eShop in Russia temporarily in "maintenance mode" since the payment service it uses has suspended the processing of rubles. Nintendo did not reveal a date for the service's return. The company delayed its Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Nintendo Switch game due to "recent world events."

Sega announced last Saturday that it will make a donation to humanitarian causes focused on Ukraine, and will also match donations by staff, in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Apple and Microsoft have also ceased sales and services in Russia.

Movie studios Disney, Universal Pictures , and Paramount Pictures have also halted film releases in Russia in light of the invasion.

Netflix suspended its streaming service in Russia this week. It had earlier decided not to carry 20 Russian channels, including the state-run Channel One , despite a law that would have required the service to carry them. It had also decided to suspend future projects and acquisitions from Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The war has recently taken a turn for the worse, as Russia has intensified shelling of cities, and Ukrainian civilians struggle to either flee the country or prepare for conflict amid rising casualities. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine. Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia and Belarus in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia.

Source: IGN (Rebekah Valentine)