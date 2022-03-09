Yoshikazu Yasuhiko: Cucuruz Doan Film Is 'Probably' His Final Gundam Screen Project

In a talk event for the Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Cucuruz Doan no Shima ) anime film on Wednesday, director Yoshikazu Yasuhiko said that the film is "probably the final time I adapt Gundam for the screen." He added that the Gundam franchise to him will always mean the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime, and that directing the film left him with no more regrets.

He added that he was not necessarily going to retire, but he was currently happy with himself and the film.

In a similar fashion, Toru Furuya , the voice of Mobile Suit Gundam protagonist Amuro Ray, also stated in the event that the film "may be the last time I voice a 15-year-old Amuro in a film."

Yasuhiko stated in an interview in April 2018 that the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin anime is his last anime "whatever happens." Yasuhiko launched a new manga series titled Inui to Tatsumi -Siberia Shuppei Hishi- (Inui and Tatsumi: Secret History of the Siberian Intervention) in September 2018, which was similarly billed as his "final new series."

Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island will open on June 3. Wednesday's event commemorates "Zaku Day" since March 9 or 3/9 can be a wordplay on "za-ku" in Japanese.

