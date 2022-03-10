Amazon Prime Halts Streaming in Russia; Koei Tecmo Donates US$500,000 to Ukraine

Good Smile suspends, cancels orders in Russia

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is halting its Amazon Prime streaming service in Russia due to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The company also suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and it will no longer accept new Russia and Belarus-based Amazon Web Services customers and third-party sellers. Amazon donated US$5 million to support those impacted by the invasion.

Meanwhile, KOEI Tecmo announced on Tuesday that it has donated US$500,000 to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Ukraine support. The company is also accepting donations and will bundle them together with those from its employees.

Good Smile Company also announced on Wednesday that it is suspending and canceling orders in Russia and Belarus at its online shop.

Sony -owned anime services Wakanim and Crunchyroll are the last major services that are still streaming anime in Russia.

Movie studios Disney, Universal Pictures , Sony Pictures , and Paramount Pictures have also halted film releases in Russia in light of the invasion. Nintendo suspended its online eShop retail service in Russia. Sony have suspended sales of its PlayStation software and hardware in Russia. Apple and Microsoft have also ceased sales and services in Russia.

Netflix suspended its streaming service in Russia. It had earlier decided not to carry 20 Russian channels, including the state-run Channel One , despite a law that would have required the service to carry them. It had also decided to suspend future projects and acquisitions from Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The war has recently taken a turn for the worse, as Russia has intensified shelling of cities, and Ukrainian civilians struggle to either flee the country or prepare for conflict amid rising casualities. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine. Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia and Belarus in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia.

