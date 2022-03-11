Blue Thermal Anime Film's 1st 11 Minutes Streamed

Film about college glider club opened in Japan on March 4

Toei began streaming the first 11 minutes of the anime film of Kana Ozawa 's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- ( Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club ) manga on Friday.

The film opened in Japan on March 4.

The film stars:

Masaki Tachibana ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Barakamon , Princess Principal ) directed the film at Telecom Animation Film , and also penned the script alongside Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , My Love Story!! , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ). Toei is distributing the film.

Four-member piano rock band SHE'S performed the film's titular theme song "Blue Thermal," and they also contributed the insert song "Beautiful Bird" for the film.

The manga centers on Tamaki Tsuru, who was on sports teams throughout her entire school life until high school, but is instead seeking an active romantic life once she enters college. However, a turn of events puts her on the path to joining her university's glider club at college.