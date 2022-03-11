News
Blue Thermal Anime Film's 1st 11 Minutes Streamed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Toei began streaming the first 11 minutes of the anime film of Kana Ozawa's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) manga on Friday.
The film opened in Japan on March 4.
The film stars:
- Mayu Hotta as Tamaki Tsuru
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Jun Kuramochi
- Junya Enoki as Daisuke Sorachi
- Mikako Komatsu as Chizuru Yano
- Daisuke Ono as Yō Asahina
- Haruka Shiraishi as Yukari Muroi
- Yō Taichi as Ayako Maki
- Ayumu Murase as Eita Narihara
- Makoto Furukawa as Ryōhei Nanba
- Rie Takahashi as Kaori Mochida
- Taku Yashiro as Harukaze Aihara
- Kengo Kawanishi as Kaede Hatori
- Minori Terada as Aonagi's director
Masaki Tachibana (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, Barakamon, Princess Principal) directed the film at Telecom Animation Film, and also penned the script alongside Natsuko Takahashi (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, My Love Story!!, Farewell, My Dear Cramer). Toei is distributing the film.
Four-member piano rock band SHE'S performed the film's titular theme song "Blue Thermal," and they also contributed the insert song "Beautiful Bird" for the film.
The manga centers on Tamaki Tsuru, who was on sports teams throughout her entire school life until high school, but is instead seeking an active romantic life once she enters college. However, a turn of events puts her on the path to joining her university's glider club at college.
Sources: Toei Films' YouTube channel, Comic Natalie