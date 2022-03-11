Crunchyroll Reveals Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film's English-Subtitled Trailer, International Release Dates

France, Belgium, Luxembourg on May 16; Germany, Austria, Switzerland on March 29

Crunchyroll began streaming on Friday an English-subtitled trailer for the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film. The company also revealed that the film will open in theaters in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg on March 16, and in Germany, Austria, Switzerland on March 29.

The anime film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18. The film opened in Japan on December 24.

The film has sold a total of 8.85 million tickets for over 12.3 billion yen (about US$107 million) since it opened on December 24, and is currently the 23rd highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, surpassing Disney's Aladdin and Hayao Miyazaki 's The Wind Rises .

The film is now the #1 highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX, 4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings. The film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)