The official Twitter account for Science SARU 's upcoming Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) television anime posted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual on Friday. The video confirms the anime's July premiere and previews the music by the artists previously teased.





The tagline in the visual above reads, "I'm a ghost, but I still exist."

The musical artists contributing to the anime are mito from the group Clammbon , Kōtarō Saitō, and Yebisu303. Clammbon has performed theme songs for such anime as Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World , Polar Bear's Café , and She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- . mito has composed anime soundtracks for such anime as Flip Flappers , and Alice & Zoroku under the alias TO-MAS .

The anime's Twitter account had been teasing the project with short videos and keywords: "Love," "Yūrei" (ghost or a wordplay on elegance), "Tom Sawyer Island," "0," "Utopia," "Giga Tera Zetta," "Detective Agency," "Customer Center," "Super Reproduction Space," and "Decoration Customizer."

Tomohisa Shimoyama ( Super Shiro ) is directing the anime, and Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is in charge of series scripts.