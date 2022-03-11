Wao Corporation's Tongari Atama no Gonta Film Screens on June 3

Film is based on book about dog Gonta during 2011 Tohoku earthquake

The official Twitter account for WAO Corporation 's new theatrical anime film Tongari Atama no Gonta: Futatsu no Namae o Ikita Fukushima Hisai Inu no Monogatari (Pointy-Headed Gonta: The Story of the Two-Named Dog in the Fukushima Disaster), announced on Friday that the film will be completed in May, and the staff revealed that the film will screen in Human Trust Cinema Shibuya and Forum Fukushima on June 3.

The cast includes Yui Ishikawa and Ryotaro Okiayu . The film features actors from Fukushima such as Satoru Saito and Yu Kamio .

The film is based on Takeshi Nakamoto's book Fukushima Yomei 1-ka Getsu no Hisai Inu Tongari Atama no Gonta .

Staff members from previous WAO Corporation anime films ( NITABOH, the Shamisen Master , JAPAN, Our Homeland , Symphony in August ) will return for the new film, including director Akio Nishizawa , art director Tadashi Kudo , music director Makoto Kuriya , and animation studio Wao World . The Fukushima Minpō, Namie Town Hall, and Kobunsha are credited for production cooperation.

Nakamoto's original book centers on the titular dog Gonta and the dog's owners. After Gonta is left behind reluctantly by its family in Namie, Fukushima during the evacuation due to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami disaster, Gonta's family rallies a rescue team to save all the pets left behind.