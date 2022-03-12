×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 28-March 6

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Triangle Strategy debuts at #1; Gran Turismo 7 at #2, #3

Japan's Game Ranking: February 28-March 6

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Triangle Strategy Square Enix March 4 86,298 86,298
2 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 73,399 73,399
3 PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 64,565 64,565
4 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 55,310 243,800
5 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 50,481 2,120,030
6 PS5 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 14,746 104,763
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,339 4,470,426
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,399 4,794,715
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 9,957 895,966
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,474 2,542,200
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,731 7,203,043
12 PS4 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 5,800 65,744
13 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,562 3,092,632
14 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,553 2,612,927
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,515 1,970,046
16 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 4,533 2,519,942
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,466 940,834
18 NSw Touken Ranbu Warriors EXNOA February 17 4,375 127,265
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,822 4,042,655
20 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 3,275 4,319,796

Source: Famitsu

