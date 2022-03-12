News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 28-March 6
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Triangle Strategy debuts at #1; Gran Turismo 7 at #2, #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Triangle Strategy
|Square Enix
|March 4
|86,298
|86,298
|2
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|73,399
|73,399
|3
|PS4
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|64,565
|64,565
|4
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|55,310
|243,800
|5
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|50,481
|2,120,030
|6
|PS5
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|14,746
|104,763
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,339
|4,470,426
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,399
|4,794,715
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|9,957
|895,966
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,474
|2,542,200
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,731
|7,203,043
|12
|PS4
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|5,800
|65,744
|13
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,562
|3,092,632
|14
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,553
|2,612,927
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,515
|1,970,046
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|4,533
|2,519,942
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,466
|940,834
|18
|NSw
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|EXNOA
|February 17
|4,375
|127,265
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,822
|4,042,655
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|3,275
|4,319,796
Source: Famitsu