Overlord: Escape From Nazarick Game to Launch on Steam, Switch This Summer

2D action side-scroller also launches English Twitter account

The live-streamed " Overlord IV Special" program announced on Saturday that the Overlord : Escape From Nazarick game will launch on PC via Stream and on Nintendo Switch this summer. In addition, the game launched an English-language Twitter account.

The Overlord -Escape from Nazarick- game comes from Kadokawa Corporation and developer Engines. Series creator Kugane Maruyama is overseeing the story for the 2D action-adventure "Metroidvania"-style game. Players control Clementine (voiced by Aoi Yūki ) in the Great Tomb of Nazarick. Clementine begins the game unarmed with amnesia, but players can regain her weapons and powers throughout the adventure. Her abilities include martial arts, magic, and parkour.

Overlord IV , the fourth anime season based on Maruyama's Overlord light novel series, will premiere in 2022.

The returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Emiri Katō as Aura Bella Fiora, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus.

Naoyuki Itou returns to direct the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara also returns to write and supervise the scripts. Satoshi Tasaki also returns as character designer.

At the time of the fourth season's announcement, the illustrator so-bin said that the 10th novel volume — which so-bin particularly enjoys — is "finally" being animated.

The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

Source: Overlord IV Special