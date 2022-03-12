Pokémon Anime Gets 1-Hour Special on April 1 for 25th Anniversary

TV Tokyo announced on Saturday that the Pokémon anime franchise is getting a one-hour special to commemorate the anime's 25th anniversary. The special will air on April 1 at 6:55 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

The special will feature the sibling characters Citron (Clemont) and Eureka (Bonnie), who featured in the Pokémon XY and Pokémon XY & Z series. Yuuki Kaji reprises the role of Citron and Mariya Ise reprises the role of Eureka in the special.

The special will feature two parts: "Satoshi to Citron! Yūjō Dai Tokkun!!" (Satoshi and Citron! Friendship Super Special Training) and "Hyper Class! VS Tennōji Dracaena" (Ultra Class! VS Kalos Elite Four Drasna). In the story, Satoshi (Ash) visits Citron and Eureka as the next Pokémon World Coronation Series will take place in the Kalos region in Lumiose City. Satoshi and Citron undergo special training so they can take on Dracaena.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Netflix premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10. The second part of the anime debuted on Netflix on January 21.

Sources: PR Times, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web