Somari and the Guardian of the Forest's Yako Gureishi Launches New Manga on April 26

Manga creator Yako Gureishi is listing on their pixiv Fanbox account that they will launch a new manga on the Web Comic Zenyon site on April 26.

Gureishi launched the their Somari and the Guardian of the Forest ( Somali to Mori no Kamisama ) manga in 2015. Coamix published the manga's sixth compiled volume in April 2019. The Comic Zenon website had stated in December 2020 that the manga had ended due to the author's worsening health. Gureishi's Twitter account profile states they are currently undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.

North Star Pictures and later Coamix published the manga digitally in English, and anime database website MyAnimeList added the manga to its website for free in English starting in December 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime that debuted in Japan in January 2020. Crunchyroll co-produced the anime, and also streamed the series with English subtitles under the title Somali and the Forest Spirit . Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub. The anime had 12 episodes.

Gureishi has asked fans for support so that they might be able to resume the series someday.