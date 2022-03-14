Live-Action 'He's Expecting' Series' Trailer Unveils April 21 Netflix Debut

Series based on Eri Sakai's manga about cisgender man getting pregnant

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer on Monday for He's Expecting , the live-action series of Eri Sakai's Hiyama Kentarō no Ninshin ( Kentarō Hiyama's First Pregnancy ) manga. The trailer announces the series' April 21 worldwide debut date on Netflix .

Takumi Saitō (right in image right) stars as titular protagonist Kentarō Hiyama, while Juri Ueno (left) stars as Kentarō's partner Aki Seto.

The additional cast members include Mariko Tsutsui , Lily Franky , Ryō Iwamatsu , Kazuya Takahashi , Shōhei Ueno, Maho Yamada , Gaku Hosokawa, Kō Maehara, Yūsaku Mori, Ai Yamamoto , Shima Ise, Yukiko Shinohara, Atsushi Hashimoto, Yuriko Ono, Mai Kiryū , Shigeru Saiki, and Toshie Negishi .

Yūko Hakota and Takeo Kikuchi are directing the series. Yoshitatsu Yamada, Yukiko Sode, and Chihiro Amano are penning the scripts.

The manga is set in a world where men are now able to become pregnant. Elite office worker Kentarō Hiyama has an unexpected pregnancy, and while he suffers from prejudice from being a man carrying a child, he forges on alongside his partner Aki.

AOI Pro. is credited with collaborating on the production.

Sakai published the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in 2012, and Kodansha published one compiled book volume for the manga.