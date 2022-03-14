Nintama Rantaro Anime's 30th Series Previewed in Promo Video

11-member kids group Johnny's Jr. to perform opening, ending themes for April 4 anime

NHK revealed a promotional video and theme song information on Monday for the 30th series in the Nintama Rantaro anime franchise. 11-member kids group Johnny's Jr. will perform both the opening theme song "Yūki 100%" (Bravery 100%) and the ending theme song "Kono Aozora wa Wasurenai" (I Won't Forget This Blue Sky).

The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on April 4, kicking off a 30th anniversary celebration for the franchise.

Soubee Amako 's original Rakudai Ninja Rantarō ninja gag manga centers around Rantarō, a ninja apprentice at an elite ninjutsu academy in historical Japan. As elementary students, Rantarō and his ninja-in-training friends are called "Nintama" — a contraction of the words "ninja" and "tamago" ("egg").

The manga inspired the Nintama Rantaro television anime in 1993, and NHK 's E-tele channel is still airing the 10-minute anime every weekday, including the current 29th series. The manga also inspired two anime films and two live-action films. Takashi Miike directed the first live-action film.



Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie