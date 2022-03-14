Strawberry Prince Leader Nanamori Goes on Hiatus

The official website for internet musical unit Strawberry Prince (Sutopuri, or STPR) announced on Friday that the group's leader Nanamori. is going on an indefinite hiatus following a YouTuber's expose about his personal life, specifically regarding an affair.

Nanamori. confirmed on Twitter on Monday that he cheated on his partner, with whom he has a child, with another woman. He apologized for his actions, for not reporting on it sooner, and for attempting to conceal this information. He revealed that he is thinking about what his actions will be moving forward while he is on hiatus.

STPR company employee Kikuchi had also written a note on Friday on the unit's staff blog confirming the expose's main points about Nanamori. directly. The website revealed that they are taking reports regarding Nanamori. seriously and that there are discussions planned between related parties' attorneys. Subsequently, a livestream planned for this week has been canceled.

Strawberry Prince performed theme songs for the Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N) and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime. Members of the group also provide voices for Yo-kai Gakuen.