My Sweet Girl's Rumi Ichinohe Launches New Manga on April 13

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine announced last Friday that manga creator Rumi Ichinohe will launch a new manga titled Kimi no Yokogao o Miteita (I Was Looking At You In Profile) in the magazine's next issue on April 13. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover, and the first chapter will have a color opening page. The magazine describes the manga as an "ensemble youth romance story" centering on two girls and two boys, all having a crush on each other.

Ichinohe launched the My Sweet Girl ( Kimi wa Kawaii Onna no Ko ) manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2015, and ended it in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English.