Sentai Filmworks Licenses The Demon Girl Next Door Anime Season 2

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme , the second season of the television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga, in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Nordic Countries, Spain, Portugal, Central America, South America, and French and German-speaking territories. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime as part of the spring 2022 season, and Sentai Filmworks will release the series on home video.

The anime's second season will premiere on the TBS channel on April 7 at 25:28 (effectively, April 8 at 1:28 a.m.), and it will also run on the BS11 channel. New cast members include Ayasa Itō as Riko and Takashi Matsuyama as Manager Shirasawa.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Our favorite supernatural powerhouse, Shamiko, AKA Shadow Mistress Yuko, aims to break the curse placed on her family by the Clan of Light. Along the way, she forms an unlikely allegiance with Momo, a rival from the Light Clan! They'll need to work together to find another magical girl who's gone mysteriously missing, and what this? There's a dangerous force lurking somewhere in the city, plus Shamiko's mysterious father might be closer than she thinks? Looks like Shamiko and Momo will have their hands full in this latest installment of The Demon Girl Next Door !

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is once again in charge of the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is returning to design the characters.

The first season aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the anime in August 2020.

Source: Sentai Filmworks