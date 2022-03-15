Thermae Romae Novae Anime Posts Title Sequence With Opening Song

Opera singer Paolo Andrea di Pietro performs adaptation of Bizet's "Toreador Song"

Netflix began streaming the opening title and credits sequence on Tuesday for Thermae Romae Novae , the new anime based on Mari Yamazaki 's Thermae Romae manga. The video reveals the anime's opening theme song "Tōgyūshi no Uta ~Onsen Manner no Aria~," (Toreador Song ~An Aria for Bath House Manners~), an adaptation of Georgez Bizet's classic aria "Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre" (popularly known as the "Toreador Song") from the opera Carmen . Opera actor and singer Paolo Andrea di Pietro sang the aria, and also wrote the lyrics. Composer Ryo Kawasaki supervised and arranged the aria.

The series will premiere on Netflix worldwide on March 28.

Tetsuya Tatamitani ( Africa Salaryman ) is directing the anime, and Yūichirō Momose ( Africa Salaryman , So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is writing the scripts. NAZ is producing the animation with the original manga as a base, while also featuring new stories written by Yamazaki.

Kenjiro Tsuda will voice protagonist Lucius in the anime. Other cast members include:

Netflix describes the story of the manga and anime:

Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.

Netflix announced a partnership with Yamazaki along with five other Japanese creators in February 2020 to develop and produce original Japanese anime projects.

Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga previously inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto . Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with English subtitles and an English dub .