Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Akira Ishida as Luxion

New visual, more staff also revealed for series premiering on April 3

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series began streaming the show's second promotional video on Tuesday. The site also revealed a third visual, and revealed that Akira Ishida is joining the show's cast as Luxion. The video also previews Kashitarō Itō 's opening theme song "Silent Minority."

The site also revealed more staff, including:

The anime will premiere on the AT-X and Tokyo MX channel on April 3, and on Yomiuri TV and BS NTV on April 4.

The anime stars:

Seven Seas publishes the light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) and Shin'ichi Fukumoto are directing the anime at ENGI . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Mieruko-chan , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Masahiko Suzuki (sub-character design on Full Dive , Overlord II and III, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is designing the characters. Kashitarō Itō will perform the anime's opening theme song "Silent Minority," while Riko Azuna will perform the ending theme song "selfish."

Mishima launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan. Jun Shiosato has been serializing a manga adaptation on Fujimi Shobo 's Dra Dra Shop# service.