Manga Creator Yohane Yamamoto Passes Away

Yamamoto was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January

Writer and journalist Yoshiaki Sei reported that manga creator Yohane Yamamoto has passed away on March 14. He was 55.

Yamamoto reported a fever of 39 degrees Celsius and an oxygen saturation level of 90% on March 12. He was also experiencing a chill and back muscle pain. He had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in January and was hospitalized for it. He revealed on Twitter during that time that he had type 2 diabetes.

Yamamoto drew adult manga such as Marx Girl, Marx Girl Alternative, and Seirei. He also drew Bachikaburi Hime, Love Spectacle, and 7 Days 13 Hours.



Source: Yoshiaki Sei's Twitter account via Otakomu