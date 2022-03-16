Mangamo Adds Record of Ragnarok Manga

Service will add 1st 13 volumes on Friday

Mangamo announced on Thursday that it will launch all currently released 13 volumes of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga on its service on Friday. They will be available unlimited and ad-free for subscribers.

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition. The 13th compiled volume of the manga shipped in Japan on December 20, and the 14th volume will ship on Saturday.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it is releasing the series physically and digitally.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that debuted on Netflix exclusively worldwide in June 2021. Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime:

7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end… Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”.

All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection. “To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?” Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods.

Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; “Are you chickening out?” That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger.

Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada in April 2020 for iOS devices. The company launched its Android version worldwide in November 2020.

The service offers manga that have not received previous releases in English. The app also includes Attack on Titan , Somali and the Forest Spirit , Fire Force , Arte , Dropkick on My Devil! , Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike .

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Mangamo partners with publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures . The company entered into a licensing deal with Dark Horse Comics to offer the Lone Wolf and Cub and Appleseed manga, alongside American comics such as Hellboy and Usagi Yojimbo , in December 2020.

Source: Press release