Adult Swim to Produce 2 New FLCL Seasons, Housing Complex C Anime

Adult Swim announced on Thursday that it has ordered two new seasons of the FLCL anime titled FLCL : Grunge and FLCL : Shoegaze , as well as the new anime series Housing Complex C in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Toonami programming block. Adult Swim streamed a first look video for FLCL : Grunge, which features the original anime's ending theme song "Ride on Shooting Star" by The Pillows .

Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL : Grunge (pictured center above) at MontBlanc Pictures. The season will premiere in 2023.

Yutaka Uemura ( FLCL Alternative ) is directing FLCL : Shoegaze (pictured left above) at Production I.G and NUT . Both anime are currently in production.

Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer for both seasons as well as Housing Complex C.

Housing Complex C (pictured above right) will premiere later this year.

Adult Swim describes the story:

Housing Complex C centers on Kimi, who lives in a small, low-cost housing complex located in the seaside town of Kurosaki where trouble seems to follow her wherever she goes, and horrific incidents begin to occur. Is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

Yūji Nara is directing the series at Ogikubo-based animation studio Akatsuki , which worked on a Gucci ad featuring an animated version of Miley Cyrus . amphibian is credited for the original concept.

The original FLCL OVA got two sequels, FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive in 2018. FLCL Progressive 's English-dubbed version premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in June 2018. The English dub of FLCL Alternative debuted on Toonami in September 2018. Both anime debuted as theatrical screenings in Japan in September 2018, and a Blu-ray Disc box set with both anime shipped in Japan in October 2018.

The six-episode FLCL OVA shipped in Japan in 2000-2001. Synch-Point and later Funimation have released the anime in North America. The anime aired on the Adult Swim block in 2003.

The original anime was the first directorial effort from Kazuya Tsurumaki , who served as assistant director on the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime and would go on to direct the new Evangelion films. Production I.G noted that the dubbed versions of the anime have been popular overseas, particularly in North America where it ran on television. Kadokawa Shoten 's Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko novelized the story, and Kodansha 's Monthly Magazine Z adapted the story into manga as the anime was being released. It won third place in Canada's Fantasia Film Festival in 2003.

Sources: Email correspondence, Variety (Joe Otterson)