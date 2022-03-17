Prince of Tennis II: RisingBeat Smartphone Game's English Version Ends Service in May

Rhythm game launched English version in June 2021

The official English Facebook page for The Prince of Tennis II : RisingBeat ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama Rising Beat ) smartphone game announced on Tuesday that the English version of the game will end service on May 23.

The game's English version launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2021.

The title is a rhythm action game that uses character songs and features characters from The Prince of Tennis franchise . The game is free to play with in-app purchases.

The game launched in Japan in November 2017. The game features dozens of songs, including the title's main theme song "RisingBeat" by Ryoma Echizen ( Junko Minagawa ). There is also a U-17 Training Camp mode with story scenarios from Prince of Tennis II and a My Area interior design mode.

Takeshi Konomi serialized The Prince of Tennis manga 's original run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. That original manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

The Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup ) anime series will premiere this year and will be the first television series in the franchise in about a decade.

The Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis ( Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama ) 3DCG anime film opened in Japan in September 2021. Eleven Arts has licensed the film for North America.