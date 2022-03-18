2022 Anpanman Film Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Poster

Jungle Pocket comedy trio join cast of June 24 movie

The official Twitter account for Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Dororin to Bakeru Carnival (Dororin and the Transforming Carnival), the 33rd anime film in the Anpanman franchise , unveiled on Thursday and Friday a promotional video, guest cast members, and poster visual:

The comedy trio Jungle Pocket, consisting of Shinji Saitō , Hirohisa Ōta and Otake, will play the mayor and aides of Obake Town.

Keiko Kitagawa (live-action Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon , The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Paradise Kiss , The Promised Neverland ) will play the key character Dororin (seen below).

The film is set in Obake Town, a town where everything can change into something else. Anpanman and the others receive an invitation to the town's Bakeru Carnival, where those skilled at transforming can use their skills to entertain people. However, a resident of the town named Dororin is unskilled at transforming, and is unable to enjoy the Carnival from the bottom of his heart. He has a chance meeting with Cream Panda and strike up a friendship. Together, they venture into a forest in search of the Black Cape, said to hold the world's greatest powers of transformation. But Baikinman is also after the cloak for its power that will allow him to rule Obake Town. Now it is up to Anpanman , Cream Panda, and Dororin to protect the town.

The film will open on June 24.

Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni ( Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), the 32nd film in the franchise , was originally slated to open in Japan on June 26, 2020 but was indefinitely delayed for the safety of theatergoers during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It eventually opened on June 25, 2021.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.