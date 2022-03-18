Crunchyroll Adds Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 Anime

1st episode already available

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has added the first episode of the third season of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novel. New episodes will debut on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. EDT in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Nordic Countries, and Latin America.

The season will debut in Japan as features in theaters (similar to previous seasons) under the title Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu (Clash). The first feature opened on March 4, and the second and third features will open on April 1 and May 13, respectively. The third season will then run on television for 24 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-48 in the overall series).

Hiroyuki Sawano scored and arranged the season's theme song, "dust," which is also the professional debut of YouTube cover song artist SennaRin . The artist cAnON wrote the lyrics.

Game developer Aiming is making Ginga Eiyū Densetsu : Die Neue Saga (Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Saga), a new smartphone strategy game based on the anime.



Source: Crunchyroll