Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Game's 2nd Promo Video Previews Gameplay, Theme Song

Square Enix began streaming the second promotional video for its Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile game for iOS and Android devices on Friday. The gameplay trailer previews the theme song "Spiral" by Nana Mizuki .

The smartphone game will launch in summer 2022.

There will be a closed beta test in Japan from March 31 to April 8. Up to 6,000 users can join, and applications are open until March 22.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Preregistration is open.

The game will tell the story of Hiromu Arakawa 's Fullmetal Alchemist series with full voice-acting and scenes featuring 3DCG and new animation.

The 20th anniversary of Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist was on July 12.

Arakawa is best known for her Fullmetal Alchemist and Silver Spoon manga. Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. There will be two upcoming live-action sequel films. Similar to the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist anime, the 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa 's original manga, though the latter hews closer to the manga's story and ending.