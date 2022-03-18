Isekai Quartet: Another World Anime Film's Teaser Unveils Story, New Characters & Cast, More Staff, June 10 Opening

The staff for the Gekijо̄ban Isekai Quartet ~Another World~ ( Isekai Quartet the Movie: Another World) crossover anime film debuted the film's teaser trailer and key visual on Friday. The teaser announces the film's story, new characters (with their cast members), more staff members, and June 10 opening date on Friday.





In the film, the characters can transport themselves to an alternate world due to a wormhole that suddenly opened in the classroom. They all arrive at a world ruled by an out-of-control golem. They also encounter a golem girl whose personality is similar to Megumin, a cane-wielding man who seems to know Subaru, and a woman dressed in the same uniform as Tanya's. Our intrepid group strives to return to their world.

The film's original characters and their cast members are, from left to right below:

Minami Tanaka as Pantagruel, a mysterious eye-patched girl

as Pantagruel, a mysterious eye-patched girl Nana Mizuki as Vera Mitrohina, a mysterious female soldier

as Vera Mitrohina, a mysterious female soldier Toshiyuki Morikawa as Alec, a mysterious man

The newly announced staff members are:

The film features the returning cast and staff from the anime's first two seasons. Minoru Ashina ( Kaiju Girls , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) is writing the script and directing the anime. Minoru Takehara serves as both character designer and chief animation director. Studio Puyukai ( Kaiju Girls , Lord Marksman and Vanadis , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) is animating the work.

The 12th and final episode of the Isekai Quartet 2 anime had revealed in April 2020 that the series was getting a sequel.

The anime is a crossover series between the Re:Zero , Overlord , KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil franchises. Isekai Quartet 2 also features characters from The Rising of The Shield Hero franchise .The first season premiered in Japan in April 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the first season as it aired.

Source: Comic Natalie