A Destructive God Sits Next to Me Author Arata Aki Launches New Manga

Kawaii Sekai Seifuku centers on cute moon angel trying to be loved on Earth

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Tuesday that Arata Aki will launch a new manga titled Kawaii Sekai Seifuku (Cute World Domination) in the magazine's next issue on April 15. The magazine describes the manga as a "heartful comedy" that focuses on NK-22, a failed moon angel. Moon angels are a group of creatures hidden on the dark side of the moon. NK-22 is ordered to descend to Earth and "be loved." The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the issue's front cover.

Aki ended the A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ( Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu. ) manga in April 2020. Aki launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in January 2013. Kadokawa shipped 12 compiled book volumes for the manga.

The 12-episode television anime adaptation of the series premiered in January 2020. The series is a Crunchyroll co-production, and the company streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Monthly Comic Gene