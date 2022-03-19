News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Delicious Party♡Precure episode 4 re-run earns 3.3% rating
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 13 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.5
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 13 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.7
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 12 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|March 12 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 12 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|Delicious Party♡Precure (Osarai Selection/episode 4 re-run)
|TV Asahi
|March 13 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 12 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 12 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|March 12 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.5
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|March 11 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)