Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 7-13

Delicious Party♡Precure episode 4 re-run earns 3.3% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 13 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 13 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.7
Detective Conan NTV March 12 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV March 12 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi March 12 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
Delicious Party♡Precure (Osarai Selection/episode 4 re-run) TV Asahi March 13 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 12 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 12 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 12 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.5
Soreike! Anpanman NTV March 11 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

