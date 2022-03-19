News
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime's 3rd Season Trailer Previews Opening, Ending Themes
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Aniplex began streaming a trailer on Saturday for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic-, the third season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime. The video previews the show's opening and ending theme songs. Masayuki Suzuki is returning to perform the opening theme song "GIRI GIRI" with Suu. Airi Suzuki is returning to perform the ending theme song "Heart wa Oteage" (My Heart Does Not Know What to Do).
The season will debut on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV on April 9 at 12:00 a.m. JST. The anime will also air on MBS, RKB, and TeNY. The series will stream on Abema.
The new season will feature a returning cast and staff.
The previous two anime based on Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga premiered in January 2019 and April 2021. Aniplex of America streamed the first series on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNow. The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2021. Funimation streamed the second anime as it aired in Japan, and also dubbed both seasons of the anime.
Sources: Aniplex's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie