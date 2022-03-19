Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime's 3rd Season Trailer Previews Opening, Ending Themes

New season premieres on April 8

Aniplex began streaming a trailer on Saturday for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the third season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime. The video previews the show's opening and ending theme songs. Masayuki Suzuki is returning to perform the opening theme song "GIRI GIRI" with Suu . Airi Suzuki is returning to perform the ending theme song "Heart wa Oteage" (My Heart Does Not Know What to Do).

The season will debut on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on April 9 at 12:00 a.m. JST. The anime will also air on MBS , RKB, and TeNY. The series will stream on Abema.

The new season will feature a returning cast and staff.

The previous two anime based on Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga premiered in January 2019 and April 2021. Aniplex of America streamed the first series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2021. Funimation streamed the second anime as it aired in Japan, and also dubbed both seasons of the anime.

