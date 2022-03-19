Mysta Reveals Gugumi-chan Short Anime With May Debut

The social media app mysta revealed on Friday that it is producing a new short anime titled Gugumi-chan that will debut on the GyaO! streaming service in May. The anime centers on the titular character solving problems that her father gave her using her father's modified navigation app. The app allows her to warp anywhere, and she meets interesting characters in the warp tunnel.

Maaya Uchida plays Gugumi-chan (center in image above), while Wataru Hatano plays the father (upper right). mysta is accepting auditions for the four remaining characters (surrounding Gugumi-chan above).

ODDJOB is credited for animation production, while mysta is credited for planning. The Dream Passport project is credited for the anime's ending theme song.