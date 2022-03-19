Solitary Gourmet Series Gets 6 Episode Live-Action Mini-Series

March 31-April 1 series focuses on protagonist Gorō in "gourmet accident" situations

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that the live-action series adaptation of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga will have a six-episode live-action mini-series project titled Kodoku no Gourmet ~Oishii kedo Horo Nigai... Inagashira Gorō no Sainan~ (Solitary Gourmet ~It's Tasty But Slightly Bitter... Gorō Inagashira's Misfortune~). The series will debut on the Paravi and Hikari TV streaming services on March 31 and April 1.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Keiko Enoue

Shō Kaga

Sōya Kaya

Kana Kita

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The mini-series will show protagonist Gorō in different "gourmet accident" situations. The mini-series' episodes are titled "Takeout," "Shinjin Tenin" (New Store Employee), "Makanai" (Employee Meal), "Shoku no Ryūgi" (The Way of Eating), "Aiseki" (Table Sharing), and "Delivery."

Yutaka Matsushige (live-action Death Note , Sukiyaki Western Django , Crows Zero ) will once again reprise his role as protagonist Gorō Inagashira.

Both the Kodoku no Gourmet live-action series and original manga follow a solitary salesman named Gorō Inagashira as he travels all over Japan and samples the local cuisine found on street corners. The live-action show's ninth season premiered in July 2021.

Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi first serialized the Kodoku no Gourmet manga from 1994 to 1996 in Fusosha 's Monthly Panja magazine (now defunct). Kusumi handled the story, and Taniguchi drew the art. Fusosha published the first collected volume in 1997. Kusumi and Fusosha published the manga's second volume in September 2015. Taniguchi passed away in February 2017.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon will release the manga in English. The company had said the manga will "most likely" debut in spring 2021, but the series is now listed as debuting in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app in November 2017.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie