Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime Gets Sequel Comic Book Mini-Series

Titan Comics announced on Wednesday that it will release the comic book sequel to the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series on June 1. Nancy Collins ( Swamp Thing ) is writing the four-issue mini-series and Enid Balam ( Hawkeye: Kate Bishop ) is illustrating the work.

Junggeun Yoon, Creees Lee, Concept Art, and Mico Suayan designed different cover art for the first issue of the mini-series. Titan Comics describes its story:

Elle, AKA Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared?

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series premiered on November 14 at 12:00 a.m. EST with two episodes on Adult Swim 's Toonami block and on Crunchyroll . Adult Swim also premiered the anime in Canada at the same time. Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to an English-dubbed version of the show outside of Asia. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim partnered with Alcon Entertainment to produce the 13-episode television anime series.

Shinji Aramaki ( Ultraman , Appleseed ) and Kenji Kamiyama ( Ultraman , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directed all the episodes at Sola Digital Arts . Both directors previously worked together on Ultraman and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 . Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo ) was a creative producer on the series.

Andrew Kosove , Broderick Johnson , Laura Lancaster , and Al-Francis Cuenca of Alcon Entertainment were executive producers on the project along with Sola Digital Arts ' Joseph Chou . Alcon executive Ben Roberts served as co-executive producer, and Production I.G 's Mitsuhisa Ishikawa was a production adviser.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara contributed music to the series, including the original opening song "Feel You Now."

