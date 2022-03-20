Jack Jeanne Game Gets English Release

Game's UI, text to get English, Chinese translations; voice acting, music to remain in Japanese

The official Twitter account of Broccoli 's Jack Jeanne collaboration game project with Tokyo Ghoul manga creator Sui Ishida announced on Thursday that the game will get releases in English and Traditional Chinese. The game's UI and text will get English and Chinese translations but the voice acting and music will remain in Japanese in the localized releases.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in March 2021 after two delays.

The game has both visual novel and rhythm game elements, and centers on the theater and a drama school setting. Broccoli stated the game has "20 novels" worth of story. The game's main scenario is fully voiced.

The game's story centers around protagonist Kisa Tachibana, a girl who had given up a career in theater, but receives an invitation to attend the Univers Drama School, an elite drama school for male actors, where students play female roles (referred to as "Jeanne" roles) in addition to male roles ("Jack" roles). However, to maintain her enrollment, she must land a starring role in the school's play at the end of the year, and also hide that she is a girl.

Ishida is credited with the original work and character designs, and he also worked on the world design, in-game illustrations, and insert song lyrics for the game. Shin Towada ( Tokyo Ghoul novel series) penned the game's scenario alongside Ishida. Akira Kosemura composed the music. Lownine is credited for concept art, while Seishiro is credited for choreography. Broccoli developed the game in collaboration with Happinet.

Happinet previously stated it would like to expand the game into other media, including anime, smartphone games, events, collaborations, CDs, and merchandise. The company has not yet confirmed if these plans are already underway.

Source: Jack Jeanne project's Twitter account via Siliconera