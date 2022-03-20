Karuna Kujō's Aphorism Manga Returns With '2nd Part'

The April issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on March 11 that Karuna Kujō will resume the Aphorism manga with its previously promised second part. The second part will debut on Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website on March 21.

Yen Press published the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Can you see the island in the sky...? Most people think it's just a metaphor or some weird hoax, but for those rare students actually capable of spotting the island floating in the sky, they are afforded the opportunity to enroll in Naraka High School. Graduation promises a cushy government job and a life of wealth and prosperity. It almost sounds too good to be true... Momiji Rokudou is a first-year who spotted the island and enrolled with dreams of the dazzling life that awaited him, but those dream quickly turn to nightmares when he learns the truth of the old adage, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is." Naraka High School offers a unique education, to be sure. The campus is a killing field floating above the earth, and the only requirement for graduation is survival! Best of luck in your studies, Momiji...

Kujō began the original series in 2008 in Square Enix 's Gangan Wing magazine, and transferred it to the Gangan Online website after Gangan Wing ceased publication in 2009. The manga ended in 2016, and Square Enix shipped 14 compiled book volumes for the series. Yen Press released the full series digitally.

Kujō launched the Do Aphorism manga, described as the manga's "Part 1.5," in Monthly Shonen Gangan in June 2018, and ended it in November 2019. Square Enix published the manga's third and final volume in March 2020.