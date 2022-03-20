Kemuri Karakara's Laughing in Purgatory Manga Ends in April

The April issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine revealed on March 4 that Kemuri Karakara 's Laughing in Purgatory ( Rengoku ni Warau ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 5.

Karakara launched the manga in Monthly Comic Garden in January 2014. The manga's 13th compiled book volume shipped in May 2021. The manga serves as a prequel to Laughing Under the Clouds , and it is set during Japan's Warring States period, 300 years before the main manga's story. The story centers on the Orochi at Lake Biwa. The manga inspired a stage play that debuted in 2017.

Mangamo began releasing the manga in English digitally in November 2020.

Karakara published the original Laughing Under the Clouds ( Donten ni Warau ) manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Avarus magazine from 2011-2013. Tokyopop is releasing the manga in English.

The original manga inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2014. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with both English subtitles and an English dub. The manga has also inspired several stage plays and a live-action film in February 2018.

Source: Monthly Comic Garden