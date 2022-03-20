Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Gets Spinoff Manga About Eris

Take Higake launched manga on Tuesday

Take Higake launched a spinoff manga of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series titled Mushoku Tensei ~Eris wa Honki de Kiba o Togu~ (Jobless Reincarnation ~Eris Gets Serious About Sharpening Her Fangs~) on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website on Tuesday. The manga focuses on Eris in her travels after the end of the anime's second part.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

The first part of the first anime season premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from July. Funimation streamed the season in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company described the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

The anime will have a second season.