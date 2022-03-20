Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise Gets New Manga in April

The official website for Shueisha 's V Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that the magazine will publish a new manga in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise starting in the June issue on April 21. The magazine revealed a silhouette (below right in image below) for the new manga, and also stated the manga is related to the Official Card Game, which is abbreviated as "OCG."

The manga will serialize alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise's Official Card Game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, will premiere on April 3. The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the latest anime in the franchise, premiered on TV Tokyo and BS- TV Tokyo in April 2020.

Source: V-Jump