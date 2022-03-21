Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime's 3rd Season Gets Advanced Screening in U.S. on April 2

Screenings at Los Angeles, New York

Aniplex of America announced on Monday that it will host the U.S. premiere advanced screening of Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the third season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime, on April 2 at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles at 4:00 p.m. PDT and at Japan Society in New York at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The screening will include the first episode and a talk show featuring the main cast: Aoi Koga (Kaguya Shinomiya), Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki Shirogane), Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara), Ryōta Suzuki (Yū Ishigami), and Miyu Tomita (Miko Iino).

Tickets go on on sale Tuesday. Premium Tickets will bundle a poster and a limited-edition tote bag featuring Kaguya.

The season will debut on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on April 9 at 12:00 a.m. JST. The anime will also air on MBS , RKB, and TeNY. The series will stream on Abema.

The new season will feature a returning cast and staff.

Masayuki Suzuki is returning to perform the opening theme song "GIRI GIRI" with Suu . Airi Suzuki is returning to perform the ending theme song "Heart wa Oteage" (My Heart Does Not Know What to Do).

The previous two anime based on Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga premiered in January 2019 and April 2021. Aniplex of America streamed the first series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2021. Funimation streamed the second anime as it aired in Japan, and also dubbed both seasons of the anime.

Source: Press release