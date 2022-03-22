Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Becomes 20th Highest-Grossing Film in Japan

Film sells 9.28 million tickets, earns 13 billion yen

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film has sold a total of 9.28 million tickets to earn more than 13 billion yen (about US$108 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24, and is currently the 20th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time.

The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film earned US$17,698,677 in its first three days in the United States, ranking at #2 in its opening weekend.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web