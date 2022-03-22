Tomodachi Game Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Previews Opening Song

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yuki Sato Tomodachi Game ( Friends Games ) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast members for the anime, and also previews the anime's opening theme song "Double Shuffle" by Nana Mizuki .

The new cast members include:

The series will premiere on NTV on April 6 at 1:29 a.m. JST. The show will then air on BS NTV and AT-X . The show will also stream on Hulu and d Anime Store . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The previously announced cast members include:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Yūichi Katagiri

Daiki Hamano as Tenji Mikasa

Yume Miyamoto as Shiho Sawaragi

Tomohiro Ōno as Makoto Shibe

Satomi Amano as Yutori Kokorogi

The story, based on Mikoto Yamaguchi 's original concept, centers on Yūichi Katagiri, a young man with a perfect student life who has four friends with difficult lives. His peaceful daily life comes to an end when 2 million yen (about US$20,000) in school trip fees goes missing. Riddles unfold as Yūichi gets caught up in a mysterious game for money and must decide whether friendship or money matters more.

Hirofumi Ogura ( Cells at Work! , Black Butler II ) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru , and Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Satomi Miyazaki is designing the characters. Studio Tulip 's Si Man Wei ( Edens Zero ) is the art director, while Studio Tulip 's Tsukasa Ohira ( No Game, No Life ) is in charge of art setting. Aiko Mizuno ( Cells at Work! ) is the color key artist. Yomogiko Murano ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is the compositing director of photography. MICHIRU ( BEM , Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is composing the music. Hiroto Morishita ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ) is directing the sound at Studio Mouse .

Rock band saji will perform the ending theme song "Tomoshibi."

Sato ( Sherlock Bones , Yokai Doctor ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2013. The manga went on hiatus in December 2019, returned for one chapter in February 2020, and then went back on hiatus. The manga entered its final arc in August 2020.