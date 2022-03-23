Gundam: Reconguista in G Anime's Final 2 Compilation Films to Open on July 22, August 5

Teaser video previews both upcoming films

Bandai Namco Arts and Sunrise revealed on Wednesday that the fourth and fifth films in the five planned compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime will open in Japan on July 22 and August 5, respectively. Sunrise also revealed a teaser video and a visual for both films

The fourth film is titled Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista IV: Gekitō ni Sakebu Ai (Shouting Love Into a Fierce Fight) and the fifth film is titled Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista V: Shisen wo Koete (Crossing the Line Between Life and Death).

Sunrise producer Hisakazu Naka revealed in August that "at least half" of the upcoming fourth film will feature new story material, and asked fans to look forward to a "different feeling" from the original television anime.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan in November 2019. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

The second film in the compilation film series, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin (Bellri's Fierce Charge), opened in Japan in February 2020.

Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista III: Uchū kara no Isan (The Legacy of Space), the third film in the series, opened in Japan in July 2021.

Right Stuf released the Gundam Reconguista in G television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2016, and it describes the story:

The new era begins!

The turbulent era known as the Universal Century has ended. Now, mankind looks towards prosperity and peace in the new era known as the Regild Century (R.C.). One of the most important resources in this era is the Capital Tower - a space elevator which towers over the land connecting Earth to space. Its purpose, to transport the Photon Batteries the Earth relies on for power. It is worshiped as a holy place.

Tasked with protecting the tower, one day on a practice mission, young Capital Guard cadet, Bellri Zenam is attacked by a high-performance G-Self Mobile Suit. Despite having never before encountered the G-Self, he feels a strange connection to it and its pilot, a space pirate called Aida Surugan.

Little does Bellri know that he is about to uncover truths which will shake the entire Regild Century.

Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam . After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.

Sources: Gundam Reconguista in G anime's Twitter account (link 2), Gundam Channel 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.