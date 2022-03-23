Hiromasa Okujima's 2gether Manga Enters Last Volume

Hiromasa Okujima revealed on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he is drawing the chapters for the final volume of his manga adaptation of Thai author JittiRain's 2gether boys love novel, which will ship "soon."

The novel's story centers on the relationship between Tine and Sarawat. Tine is being pursued by a gay schoolmate in college for whom he has no feelings, and he enters into a fake relationship with the college's best-looking guy Sarawat in order to ward off his admirer. Though the relationship starts as fake, it slowly turns into something more.

Okujima launched the manga on Wani Books ' News Crunch website in November 2020. Wani Books released the manga's first volume in July 2021.

JittiRain released the novel in 2019, but the story's popularity grew when it was adapted into a live-action Thai series of the same name that ran on GMMTV from February to May 2020. The series has received widespread popularity in Southeast Asia, and is available with multiple dubs and through various streaming services including Netflix . A Japanese translation of the original novel, with illustrations by Takako Shimura ( Wandering Son , Sweet Blue Flowers , Happy-Go-Lucky Days ), shipped in October 2020.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga. The third and final volume shipped in English on January 11. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.