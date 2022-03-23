My Wife is the Student Council President's Hiroyuki Furukawa Helms 'Comet Freyline' TV Anime Short

VTubers star in isekai idol anime short

BS Fuji revealed a new short anime project titled "Comet Freyline: Prologue" ("Suisei no Freyline ~Prologue~") on Thursday. The anime's title uses the spelling "Freyline" in the site's URL, but the Japanese pronunciation is the common pronunciation for the German word "Fräulein" (Miss or unmarried woman). The 10-minute anime will premiere on BS Fuji 's Anime Guild block on March 31.

The anime centers on Morita, a boy who is transported to another world and takes on the task of saving it by becoming an idol producer to fairies and demi-humans.

The cast includes:

The cast also includes the VTubers AZKi, MaiR, Ruri Asano , Kyoko Kuramochi , and Ginga Alice, as well as voice actors Inoru Araki and Yoshiki Iida.

Hiroyuki Furukawa is directing the anime at STUDIO6'oN, and also wrote and supervised the script. Kou Aine designed the characters. Masakazu Miyake is the art director, while Ayaka Nagano is the color key artist. Yuki Shiina is the compositing director of photography, while Yuri Tamura is editng.

Source: BS Fuji via Otakomu