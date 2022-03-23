Netflix Adds One Piece Film Z Anime on April 15

Film opened in Japan in December 2012

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will add the One Piece Film Z anime film on April 15.

The film opened in Japan in December 2012. One Piece Film Z was the fastest domestic film to sell 1 million tickets in 2012. It sold 600,000 tickets for 750 million yen (about US$9 million at the time) on its first day, and 1.14 million tickets for 1,372,050,000 yen (about US$16,339,700) its opening weekend — the highest of any film in 2012.

Funimation released the film in 2014, and it describes the story:

Said to be comparable to the Ancient Weapons of old, the Marines' trump card, the “Dyna Stones,” have suddenly been stolen by a group of renegade vigilantes. The terrifyingly powerful man responsible, former Marine Admiral “Z”, now stands in the path of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. Can the Straw Hats defeat “Z” and his crew, or will the New World meet its end at the hands of this mad man?

Netflix will exclusively stream the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The first season will have ten episodes. Oda will serve as an executive producer.

Netflix is streaming the first 130 episodes of the One Piece anime. The service is also streaming the One Piece: Strong World , One Piece: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventure in Alabasta , and One Piece: Episode of Chopper - The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom anime films.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

The One Piece Film Red anime film will open in Japan on August 6. Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing the film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Source: Email correspondence