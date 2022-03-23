New BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Anime Unveils 13-Episode June 30 Debut, More Cast

The staff for the new anime of Kazushi Hagiwara 's Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- action manga announced the anime's premiere details and more cast members on Wednesday. Netflix will stream the first 13-episode half of the anime on June 30 worldwide, and the second 11-episode half will follow later this year.

The newly announced cast members are:

The cast includes:

Kishō Taniyama as Dark Schneider

Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko

Hiroki Yasumoto as Gara

Yōko Hikasa as Arshes Nei

Takaharu Ozaki ( Goblin Slayer ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) is designing the characters. Yasunori Ebina ( Naruto ) is the sound director. Team-MAX 's Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden , Fairy Tail ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The band coldrain is performing the opening theme song, while the female artist Tielle is performing the ending theme song.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

