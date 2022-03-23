One Piece Film Red Reveals 'Battle Wear' Character Designs for Straw Hats

The official Twitter account for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film revealed the "battle wear" character designs for the film on Wednesday. Oda himself drew the designs, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and features leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer. The film will open in Japan on August 6, 2022.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

