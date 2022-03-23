Rhapsody Music Anime Project Unveils Music Video for Pink Flag Band

Video features "Dai Ni Shō" song, preview of voice drama

The official website for the rockin'on group's Rhapsody music anime project began streaming a music video for the song "Dai Ni Shō" (Second Chapter) by the project's in-story band Pink Flag on Wednesday. The music video also previews the band's first voice drama episode at the end. The voice drama episode will debut on March 30.

"Dai Ni Shō" is now also available in various music services, including Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Line Music, and AWA.

The cast in their respective bands includes:

Pink Flag

Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross):

Bluebird:

Reon Tanie as Rakki Kokonoe (vocalist/guitarist)

as Rakki Kokonoe (vocalist/guitarist) Haruki Asada as Soten Natsume (vocalist/guitarist)

as Soten Natsume (vocalist/guitarist) Katsuyuki Miura as Nazuna Chikarashi (keyboardist)

System of Romance

Yuri Yamamoto as Kinji Abiko (vocalist)

as Kinji Abiko (vocalist) Daiki Kawamoto as Ginji Abiko (DJ/composer)

The tagline of the project is, "…Rock is a story of grief and hope." The story depicts the dedication and drive of four bands under the Rhapsody label: the four-member rock band Pink Flag with personal trauma, the loud rock band Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross) of high school students, the folk unit Bluebird composed of childhood friends, and the EDM brother duo System of Romance (SOR).

The project will feature music tracks, live concerts, voice dramas, and anime.

The rockin'on group had planned to launch its first music anime project in summer of 2020, after holding auditions from August to September 2019.