Crunchyroll to Remove Food Wars!, Akame Ga Kill, BanG Dream!, Girls und Panzer, No Game No Life, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime leave service on March 31
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the following anime will leave the service on March 31:
- Akame ga KILL!
- Amagi Brilliant Park
- Ano Natsu de Matteru (Waiting in the Summer)
- BanG Dream!
- BanG Dream! Season 2
- Beyond the Boundary
- Black Bullet
- BTOOOM!
- Chivalry of a Failed Knight
- Diabolik Lovers
- DIABOLIK LOVERS II: MORE,BLOOD
- Familiar of Zero F
- Flowers of Evil
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
- Food Wars! The Second Plate
- GATE
- Girls und Panzer
- Golden Time
- Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East Season 1
- Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East Season 2
- Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
- HENNEKO - The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. -
- Himouto! Umaruchan
- Hozuki's Coolheadedness
- Hozuki's Coolheadedness 2
- Infinite Stratos
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Is the order a rabbit?
- Is the order a rabbit? Season 2
- Kids on the Slope
- Kokoro Connect
- Listen to Me, Girls. I Am Your Father!
- Little Busters!
- Little Busters! Refrain
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! -Heart Throb- -
- Majestic Prince
- Medaka Box
- MONSTER MUSUME EVERYDAY LIFE WITH MONSTER GIRLS
- Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun
- Motto To Love Ru
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO!
- Mysterious Girlfriend X
- No Game, No Life
- Non Non Biyori
- Non Non Biyori Repeat Season 2
- Outbreak Company
- Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation
- Say, "I Love You".
- SCHOOL-LIVE!
- Sunday Without God
- Tanaka-kun is Always Listless
- The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
- To Love-Ru
- To Love Ru: Darkness
- To Love Ru: Darkness 2
- Ushio & Tora
- Utawarerumono: The False Faces
- WATAMOTE ~No Matter How I Look at It, It’s You Guys' Fault I’m Not Popular!~
- Wolf Girl & Black Prince
- Young Black Jack
HIDIVE is streaming most of the above titles.
Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll. Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)