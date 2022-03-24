Crunchyroll to Remove Food Wars!, Akame Ga Kill, BanG Dream!, Girls und Panzer, No Game No Life, More Anime

Anime leave service on March 31

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the following anime will leave the service on March 31:

HIDIVE is streaming most of the above titles.

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim 's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll . Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)